Doha: Argentina strikers Nicols Gonzlez and Joaqun Correa have been ruled out the World Cup because of injuries. Gonzlez, who plays for Fiorentina, injured a muscle during a training session on Thursday and was replaced by Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, the Argentine soccer federation said.

The federation also said Joaqun Correa was removed from the 26-man squad because of an specified injury. The Inter Milan player will be replaced by Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada. Joaqun Correa scored one of the goals in the 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a friendly Wednesday.

Almada, a 21-year-old forward, will be the first MLS player to represent Argentina in the World Cup, according to his club. Almada made his national team debut in a friendly against Honduras in September. Argentina will face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their Group C opener and play the Netherlands four days later. The team's final group game will be against Poland on Nov. 30.