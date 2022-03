Birmingham: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday lost in the second round of the men's singles event of the ongoing All England Open 2022, here at Utilita Arena, Birmingham.

Playing at court 7, Srikanth lost against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-9, 18-21, 19-21, in a match that lasted for 62 minutes.

After getting brutally dominated in the first game, Ginting showed a terrific comeback in the next two games and clinched the victory. With this win, Ginting has advanced into the quarter-finals of the men's singles event.

Read: Sen stuns world no 3 Antonsen to enter All England quarterfinals; Sindhu, Saina out

Earlier, sixth-seeded PV Sindhu was defeated in the second round of the women's singles event against Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in a thriller by 21-19, 16-21, 21-17. Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the quarter-finals with a comprehensive win over the German pair.

Indians defeated the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel by 21-7, 21-7 in just 27 minutes. Shuttler Lakshya Sen also entered the quarter-finals after defeating World No 3 Anders Antonsen.

Read: Weight of captaincy removed, a stress free Kohli could be dangerous news for opposition: Maxwell

On the other hand, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal was defeated by Japan's world number two and second seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-14, 17-21, 21-17, in the women's singles event.

This is the first BWF Super 1000 event of badminton's 2022 BWF World Tour and will culminate with the finals on March 20 at the Arena Birmingham in England.

ANI