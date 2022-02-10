Srinagar: Kashmir's Dal Lake is witnessing a surge in water sports activities of late. Local players are training hard for the upcoming Junior Rowing Championship 2022 as well as performing routine practice at the lake.

The Junior Rowing Championship, scheduled to be held in Dal Lake, will see 500 participants from 20 states in the country. The hosting rights of the event have been given to the Jammu and Kashmir Rowing Association by the Rowing Federation of India.

The date of the championship, however, has not been decided yet.

The Jammu and Kashmir government, as part of its promotion of water sports, has introduced upgraded equipment, boats as well as coaching services ahead of the championship.

International coach Bilqees Mir says that the first-ever Rowing Champion held at Dal Lake is a historic step that will not only give a new dimension to water sports but also boost tourism.

Water sports players say the Junior Rowing Championship will also pave the way for athletes to participate in international competitions.

