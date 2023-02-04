Jammu: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said 1500 athletes from across the country will take part in the Khelo India Winter Games, scheduled to start in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir from February 10. Thakur said the athletes from all over the country participating in Khelo India Winter Games will not only encourage J&K youth towards sports but will also promote tourism in the Union Territory.

The players and officials enchanted by the beauty of Kashmir and the changes that have been brought about in J&K from the last many years will become brand ambassadors promoting J&K tourism, peace and tranquility, he said. Thakur was speaking after he and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched the third Khelo India Winter Games mascot, theme song and jersey at the Raj Bhavan here.

He said the launch of Khelo India Winter Games sends a message across the country that J&K is waiting for the people to watch this event, which is expected to provide an unforgettable experience. Sinha said sports infrastructure has reached every nook and corner of J&K which is encouraging youth towards sports.

Every panchayat of J&K has sports facilities and the target of engaging 50 lakh youth in sports activities has been surpassed. Through new sports policy, attractive career options will be provided to the sportspersons, he said.

The Winter Games, which will have nine sports disciplines in action, are scheduled to be held from February 10 to 14. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020. Jammu and Kashmir had topped both editions of the Winter Games so far. (PTI)