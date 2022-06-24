Rohtak (Haryana): 45.40 seconds that's what it took for the 105-year-old Rambai to beat all odds and set a new record in 100m at the inaugural National Open Masters Athletics Championships -- conducted by the Athletics Federation of India -- that concluded in Vadodara.

The inspirational Rambai had participated in the above-100 category but finished up running the race alone, due to a lack of candidates in the category. While winning in the competition she broke the record of 101-year-old Maan Kaur who garnered fame after winning gold in 100m in 74 seconds at the World Masters meet. With 45.40 seconds, a Haryana woman has now set a new record in the 100m.

"Before this race, my grandmother has won 4 gold medals in a competition. After that, she participated in a competition in Maharashtra in which she won 5 gold medals. She was honoured with two trophies in Badlapur, Maharashtra," Rambai's granddaughter told ANI. Rambai's granddaughter Sharmila said that the centurion is quite careful about what she eats. She mentioned that Rambai is a consume lot of ghee and curd daily. "She also drinks pure milk twice a day and consumes a lot of ghee. She doesn't eat much rice," Sharmila added.

"She started his athletic career in 2021. Before that we did not even know that there is a senior citizens race category," she further added. "It's a great feeling and I want to race again," said a delighted Rambai.

ANI