Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and their Portugal teammates trained on Saturday as they eye automatic qualification to the World Cup from Group A with a game against Serbia in Lisbon on Sunday.

Portugal and Serbia are both tied on 17 points in Group A ahead of Sunday's decider.

Watch

Read: Watch: Southgate heaps praise on hat-trick hero Kane after 5-0 win

Fernando Santos' side is on top of the table on goal difference and will secure a spot in Qatar 2022 if they avoid defeat in the pivotal clash at Estadio da Luz.

The locals will be without veteran defender Pepe, who received a late red card against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

But Bernardo Silva should be fit to face the Serbs after taking part in the training session on Saturday.

Read: One big goal is to play massive role in Test series win in India, says Nathan Lyon

The Manchester City playmaker did not play against Ireland after complaining of aching muscles.

The reverse fixture between Portugal and Serbia, played in March, ended in a 2-2 draw in Belgrade.

AP