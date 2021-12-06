Manchester: Goal by midfielder Fred gave Ralf Rangnick a winning start as Manchester United's interim manager as they defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The lone goal in the match at Old Trafford came at 77 minutes when Fred curled into the top-left corner from the edge of the area to lift Man Utd to sixth, three points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham. A third consecutive defeat drops Palace to 12th with 16 points.

In London, Lucas Moura scored a stunning goal as Tottenham Hotspur beat Norwich City 3-0 to move up to fifth in the table and remain unbeaten under Antonio Conte.

Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-Min were the other scorers for the north-London team. A third consecutive home win means Spurs have 25 points, two behind fourth-placed West Ham United with a match in hand.

Norwich's first defeat under Dean Smith leaves them bottom on 10 points, behind Burnley and Newcastle United on goal difference and three points from safety.

Elsewhere, Patrick Bamford scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time on his return from injury to earn Leeds United a 2-2 draw at home to Brentford.

ANI