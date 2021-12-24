Sao Paulo: Brazilian soccer great Pele was released from a Sao Paulo hospital but will continue being treated for a colon tumor.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday," the hospital said in a statement.

"The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumor that was identified in September."

Read: Watch: Indian batting line-up good enough to tackle South African pacers, says Pujara

Pele, 81, was hospitalised at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy.

He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor.

Later on Thursday, Pele posted a picture on social media from his younger days and said, "the smiling photo is not for nothing. As I promised you, I will spend Christmas with my family. I'm coming back home. Thanks for all the kind messages."

Read: Proteas are no pushovers, but India has firepower to match that: Shastri

Pele helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

AP