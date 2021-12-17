London: Manchester United's match at Brighton on Saturday and Tottenham's game at Leicester on Thursday have become the latest Premier League casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both fixtures will be rescheduled for a later date.

United have also suspended training at their Carrington Training Complex to help reduce risk of further transmission.

The Premier League cited 'an increase in positive Covid-19 cases' at Leicester and an ongoing outbreak at United as reasons for the postponements.

Tottenham's match against Brighton last Sunday, Brentford's game with United on Thursday and Burnley's match with Watford on Wednesday were also postponed due to Covid-19.

