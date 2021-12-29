London: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester City after testing positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old, who also contracted the virus in March 2020, is now isolated. Assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge of Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on January 1 in Arteta's absence.

Read: Virat Kohli ends year 2021 with no international ton

"Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," said Arsenal in a statement.

The Spaniard is the third Premier League manager to have contracted the virus after Crystal Palace' Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard.

Read: Ganguly stable, maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air: Hospital

Arsenal, who have won their past four league games, are fourth in the table, 12 points behind leaders City.

IANS