Perth: Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan by one run in a thrilling T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Zimbabwe scored 130 for eight. Shan Masood top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but Pakistan fell short in the end as they failed to score the three runs required for victory in the last ball of the match.

Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe's most successful bowler with 3/25, while Brad Evans picked up two wickets for 25 runs. Sean Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 31 off 28 balls. A few Zimbabwe batters got starts, but could not translate them into substantial scores.

Mohammad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, returning with fine figures of 4/24 from his four overs, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan was also excellent with the ball and picked up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe: 130/8 in 20 overs (Sean Williams 31; Shadab Khan 3/23, Mohammad Wasim 4/24).

Pakistan: 129/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 44; Sikandar Raza 3/25, Brad Evans picked 2/25).