Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma was "over the moon" after her husband Virat Kohli's innings that saw India registering a thrilling four-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, she said, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!

"You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ⭐️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!!."

Having gone through a rough patch accompanied by a century-less two years, Virat came back after a month's long break in the Asia Cup with a big 100 against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli owned the grand stage with a knock for the ages as he powered India to an epic four-wicket over Pakistan in a heart-stopping T20 World Cup game, that unfolded at the MCG 'amphitheatre' which was packed with 90,000 boisterous fans, here on Sunday.

King Kohli, as his fans call him, conjured up a magical and memorable unbeaten 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31 for 4.