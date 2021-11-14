Orlando (Florida): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and Hollywood superstar John Cena has shared former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's photo on his Instagram account. In the picture, Dhoni is seen walking down the stairs and extending his hand for a handshake.

The photo shared by Cena is from the time Dhoni was associated with the Indian team as its mentor during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Dhoni's association with the team di'n't work wonders as India failed to reach into the semi-finals of the mega event.

Cena has often shared photos of famous Indian personalities on his Instagram like cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, with Dhoni's name the latest in the list. The reason behind sharing pictures hasn't been specified as 'ena's Instagram bio shows, 'These images will be posted without explanation for your interpretation. Enjoy.'

One fan commented, "Nothing, just two legends shaking hands". Another user wrote, "MSD meeting JC". Another user stated, "You can't see him".

IANS