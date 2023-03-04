Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The captains:

Harmanpreet Kaur: It's a special day for all of us, want to enjoy this moment. This is a good wicket to bat on, but there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. We have some young players who'll be featuring today and we're looking forward to seeing how they play.

Beth Mooney: We will bowl. Looks pretty even with the grass, it's a hard and flat surface, plenty of runs here. Absolutely thrilled to be part of (WPL), a big crowd and I'm loving it. We have an entertaining group, we speak a lot about cricket. We have had the experience of playing in front of a big crowd, we can pass it on to the younger members. Three seamers and four spinners in our playing XI today, looking at taking some early wickets.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w/c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi

The WPL trophy has been unveiled.

Now the song that the nation has been grooving on for quite sometime now, especially during the sporting events... Any guesses? Well, it's Chak De India, and Kriti Sanon perfection comes to the fore with a splendid performance.

Kiara Advani is making the audience groove to her brilliant dance performance.

Bollywood divas will perform to the tunes of Indian songs at the opening ceremony. The big names include Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani among others who have been roped in to enthrall the crowd with their astounding show of skills.

India's women cricketers will not only get the much-needed exposure to take their game to the next level but also enjoy the perks of a cash-rich tournament when the Women's Premier League (WPL) ushers in a new dawn for the sport in the country. The 21-match tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener.

The inaugural edition of the T20 league some would argue was long overdue will feature a total of five teams and 87 players, with girls as young as a little above 15 set to ply their trade with and against some the best in the world. The competition consists of an overall 21 matches including two knockout games, and will be played across two venues in Mumbai, with the iconic Brabourne Stadium being the other.

WPL has created a compelling buzz in the world of cricket, with the five franchises being sold for a grand total of INR 4,669 crore, which includes Adani Group's purchase of the Gujarat franchise for a whopping INR 1,289 crore.

The player auction witnessed a total of INR 59.50 crore spent by the five franchises, not only providing the players with a further boost to their financial being, but also ensuring a promising road ahead to young girls whose India's star batter Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction held in Mumbai Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought her for INR 3.4 crore and expectedly named her the captain.

The franchise, which has always put its trust on big names of the cricket world but yet to win a title in the men's league, added Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry to continue the tradition. The second costliest team in the league at INR 912.99 crore, Mumbai Indians will embark on their WPL 2023 journey hoping to emulate the unprecedented heights and glory achieved by their men's counterparts, who have won a record five IPL titles.