After an intense fight, the Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.20 crore. So far the highest for an international player.

Harmanpreet Kaur sold to MI

Smriti Mandhana sold!

After an intensified bidding contest between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Smriti Mandhana goes to RCB for an enormous Rs 3.40 crore.

Before the race to the auction begins, let's take a quick look at the coaches of the respective WPL teams:

Gujarat Giants: Rachael Haynes (Head coach), Nooshin Al Khadeer (Bowling coach), Tushar Arothe (Batting coach), Mithali Raj (Mentor and advisor)

UP Warriorz: Jon Lewis (Head coach), Anju Jain and Ashley Noffke (Assistant coaches), Lisa Sthalekar (Mentor)

Delhi Capitals: Jonathan Batty (Head coach), Hemalata Kala and Lisa Keightley (Assistant coaches),Biju George (Fielding coach)

Mumbai Indians: Charlotte Edwards (Mentor and advisor), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling coach and mentor), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting coach)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: No announcement of the coach yet.

Mumbai: As many as 409 women cricketers will go under the hammer today at the auction to be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday.

Highest base price:

A total of 24 players including 10 Indians have registered themselves for the highest base price of 50 lakh. The Indian players include Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur among others. The other base price are 40 lakh for which 30 players have registered of which 8 are Indians.

Salary purse per team: 12 crore.

Teams: 5

Names: DC, MI, RCB, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz

Minimum Salary Mandatory: Rs 9 crore

Maximum Salary purse/team: Rs 12 crore

Minimum Squad Strength Mandatory: 15

Maximum Squad Strength: 18

Maximum India players in squad: 12

Maximum Overseas players/squad: 6

Total number of players available: 409

Indian players for auction: 246

Foreign players from Full members: 155

Players from Associate Nations: 8

Name of auctioneer: Malika Sagar