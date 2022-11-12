Abu Dhabi: Women cricket in India will reach an "all-time high" in the next three years as the women's team has performed very well in the last few years, according to former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. He was speaking at Indian realtors' apex body CREDAI's 3-day annual conference 'NATCON 2022' held at Abu Dhabi on Friday. In a session moderated by Anuj Puri, Chairman of property consulting firm Anarock, the former Indian cricket team captain said the women's team have performed very well in the last few years.

"Women cricket is on a high. Women cricket will go to a different level in the next three years. We did that in the last three years," he said. Till recently, Ganguly, was the former President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "The way they played in the Commonwealth Games. I was actually surprised to see the way they competed in the Commonwealth Games. They won the Asia Cup recently. They beat the England team 3-0 in England which is never an easy thing to do," he added.

Ganguly said Women cricket in India will reach an "all-time high" in the next three years. The Indian women's cricket team triumphed in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh, beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. The team also won the country's first-ever silver medal in cricket at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year. Last month, the BCCI announced equal match fees for its centrally-contracted female and male players in a bid to promote gender equality in the country's most popular sport.

As per the newly introduced system, the Indian women's cricketers will now receive Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) represents more than 13,000 builders across 221 city chapters in 21 states. More than 1,300 members are attending the event here. (PTI)

