London: Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist is hopeful that England can turn around their poor Test record in the last couple of years when the three-match series against New Zealand commences at Lord's on Thursday. The legendary cricketer added that the partnership between new England skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum could either "be a poetry in motion" or "could be a train wreck", depending upon how the team handles their leadership.

England's Test cricket has been on a downward spiral, with the team under former skipper Joe Root having won just one of the 17 previous Tests, with the biggest disappointments coming in the Ashes series Down Under and the three-Test Caribbean tour. In the wake of the twin debacles, England cricket saw dramatic changes, with head coach Chris Silverwood and skipper Root stepping down after the Ashes and the Caribbean series respectively and replaced by McCullum (head coach) and all-rounder Stokes (Test captain).

"It could be poetry in motion, or it could be a train wreck for England, given the approach of the two leaders," Gilchrist said on SEN's Whateley on Wednesday. "The Test cricket landscape is a better landscape with England firing and being competitive, and they just weren't that. They've had turmoil on and off the field," opined Gilchrist.

Gilchrist believes that the losses could spur the home team to come out firing on all cylinders against the World Test champions, who beat them in the two-Test series last year. Gilchrist also said that he was happy to note that England pace stalwart Stuart Broad was all pumped for the Tests.

"It's exciting reading comments of Stuart Broad about the energy he's feeling," Gilchrist said. "At his age, at his stage in his career, to be re-energised and reinvigorated, that's gonna make for compelling viewing. It's going be enthralling to watch."