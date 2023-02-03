Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill played Roadies' role to perfection in a video the latter shared on his social media handle. The MTV Roadies show had interviewers Raghu Ram, Rajiv, Rannvijay Singh, among others -- known for their aggressive demeanor and their style of intensive interactions with the contestant of the shows.

The take-off had social media gripped as the post was pounded by likes and hits as soon as it was shared by Gill. In the video, Kishan is seen shouting "intensity" and gesticulating frantically at Gill. He then hops over Gill like a guerrilla while Gill stands helplessly at the receiving end of things and one can't help but cast one's mind back to the Roadies show.

Both Gill and Kishan recently featured in India's team against the New Zealand which the former won in the finale after Gill's blazing century.

The opening batter played a major role in India's 168-run win over New Zealand to clinch the three-match T20I series with his maiden ton. Gill remained not out on 126 to help India post a massive 234 for 4 after electing to bat. India then bowled New Zealand out for a meagre 66 in 12.1 overs to post their biggest win in terms of runs.