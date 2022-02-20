Kolkata: West Indies on Sunday won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the third T20I at Eden Gardens here.

Avesh Khan will make his debut for India.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma said, "Feels good to bat first given that we did well in the last game. We have some guys missing. We have four changes: Virat, Bhuvi. Pant and Chahal miss out. Avesh Khan makes his debut. Ruturaj and Ishan will open the batting. There is a lot of cricket ahead of us and the challenge for the World Cup would be to make sure we are mentally and physically fresh. We have an eye on that but at the moment everything looks fine and we are just taking it one game at a time."

On the other hand, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said, "We are going to bowl first. Nothing much has changed in these last two games, the ball comes onto the bat nicely. We have four changes: Walsh, Fabian, Drakes and Hope come back in. When we look at the two games that we lost, we have batted well but we faltered during our fielding and bowling at the death. It is also an opportunity for the guys to have a taste of the conditions and see what they can offer."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh