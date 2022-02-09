Ahmedabad: West Indies on Wednesday won the toss and opted to field against India here in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

KL Rahul is back in the hut after missing out in the first game. He has replaced Ishan Kishan in the team's composition. In West Indies' side, regular captain Kieron Pollard has missed the match due to injury.

At the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, "It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us - KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan."

On the other hand, West Indies staind-in captain Nic Pooran said, "We will bowl first. We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game. Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle. Just one change for us - Odean Smith is in."

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna