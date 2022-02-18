Kolkata: West Indies on Friday won the toss and opted to field against India in the 2nd T20I here at the Eden Gardens.

India will field the same team as the last match.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improving. We have got the same team."

On the other hand, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said, "Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can't do much in a one day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell