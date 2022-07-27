Hyderabad: This video of MS Dhoni won't let the smile vanish from your face at least for a few minutes. A few-second clip of Dhoni has emerged on Rishabh Pant's Instagram live where Dhoni is seen waving his hands first thinking of it as a video call and then dropping the camera down after Pant informs him about going live.

Read: ICC Meet: BCCI to host 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, FTP for next five years finalised

Also present in the group chat were Suryakumar Yadav, skipper Rohit Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni. The Instagram session was conducted to interact with fans where Pant also tried to drag Dhoni but the former captain turned the camera down. In the clip Rishabh is seen saying, "Bhai ko rakho... thodi der live par rakho." (Keep Dhoni on live chat). Following this, Dhoni switch off the camera. Yadav, Rohit, and Pant were seen laughing later.

Read: Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton joins India support staff: Report

On the cricket front, both Pant and Rohit were rested for the ODI series against West Indies but the duo will be back for the T20I series in Trinidad. The match begins Friday.