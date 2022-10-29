New Delhi: When Suryakumar Yadav ended India's innings with a beautifully flicked six over deep backward square leg off Logan van Beek to reach his fifty in 25 balls as India made a challenging 179/2 in 20 overs against the Netherlands in Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27, his camaraderie with Virat Kohli was a joyful sight to watch.

The duo, Kohli and Suryakumar, walked back the field unbeaten on 62 and 51 respectively while holding their arms aloft, having a chuckle and reminding people of the warm bond between the two best friends. On Friday, Suryakumar Yadav posted a video on his Instagram reliving his last-ball six and half-century celebration with Kohli against the Netherlands. In a video, captioned - Review, Reflect and Repeat, Suryakumar can be seen looking back at the six which brought up his half-century on the last ball of the innings. His shot was followed by celebrations from a pumped-up Virat Kohli.

In T20Is this year, Virat and Suryakumar have added 463 runs in just eight matches at a staggering average of over 70. The duo have also added two hundred-plus stands and two fifty-plus stands, adding another chapter to the amazing partnership through the match against Netherlands at Sydney.

"I feel we respect each other's game when we are batting together. For example, when I am getting a few boundaries from one end, then he just tries and rotates strike, keeps the intent to look for good shots. It's just the respect we have for each other when both of us are batting together. We just enjoy batting with each other, and what shot he plays. We try and run hard as much as possible. It's a great thing and really looking forward to having more partnerships with him," added Suryakumar on what makes his combination with Kohli click.