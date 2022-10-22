Hyderabad: Some aggressive batting and clinical bowling had Australia packing up in the first match of the T20 World Cup by 89 runs as New Zealand once again showed why they are never out of the race to win a title. The all-round Black Caps showed athleticism on the field too and amongst the best of them was the sensational catch of Glenn Phillips to remove Marcus Stoinis.

The Australian batter tried playing an inside out shot off Mitchell Santner that went in the air over covers and when it looked like the ball will land at the no man's land, Phillips, running from the deep, took a full-stretched diving catch to pouch it.

Read: Strategy to deal with Shaheen is to play within V: Tendulkar

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 92 as New Zealand began the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage in emphatic fashion, thrashing defending champions Australia by 89 runs in Sydney. The 31-year-old left-handed opener played some sublime shots as he held the New Zealand innings together in a 58-ball knock, which was studded with seven fours and two sixes and took them to an imposing 200 for three after they were sent in.

Also, not to forget the explosive start given by rising T20 star Finn Allen as he hammered a sensational 16-ball 42. In reply, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee (2.1-0-6-3) set the tone early on before left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (4-0-31-3) foxed the Aussies with his clever variation to make it a lopsided contest.

The New Zealanders were relentless in attack as Australia folded for 111 in 17.1 overs to suffer their second heaviest T20I defeat in terms of runs. This was also Australia's first defeat to New Zealand in Australia in any format since 2011.