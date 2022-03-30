Alwar (Rajasthan): Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev doesn't agree that his epic innings of 175 not out against Zimbabwe at the 1983 World Cup made him a superstar, explaining that an athlete has to be relentless if he/she is to achieve success.

A 24-year-old Kapil Dev produced magic at the Nevill Ground in Tunbridge Wells where he scored a massive 175 runs after the Indian team were reduced to 9/4 by Zimbabwe. To Indian fans' dismay, the match wasn't recorded as BBC camerapersons were on strike.

"If only this thing can make someone a superstar then there are many who can become a superstar. None of the players or an athlete achieve something out of just one game. It requires plenty of hard work if you want to represent your country. A captain or a player reaches a milestone after a lot of effort and not just because of one innings," Kapil said at an event here.

Kapil also has a simple formula for youngsters to achieve success in life. "Work hard and become champions," he said.

