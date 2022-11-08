Hyderabad: While Shoaib Akhtar's presence on social media where he decodes matches, especially that of the Pakistan team has earned him a big following, his last post had a fan named Shah Rukh Khan landing on it. The 47-year-old was seen sitting in his car and panning the camera towards the fans standing outside the window where he enquired about Pakistan's team and what change they would like to see in the current set-up.

While a fan requested a top-order change with Mohammad Harris and Fakhar Zaman replacing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan so as to accelerate run scoring for the team, the end of the video witnessed the enthusiastic bunch introducing themselves in the video where one of them was named Shah Rukh Khan.

By his own admission, he has a huge fan of the Bollywood star and even delivered dialogue from the movie Badshah. The dialogue went on for a few seconds untill Akhtar himself interrupted saying, "Beta Shah Rukh Khan hai, itne lambe dialogue nahi bolte (Boy, he is Shah Rukh Khan! Why are you mouthing such a long dialogue?)." The post has since then garnered 23.8k likes and 2172 retweets.

On the game front, Pakistan managed to crawl their way to the semifinals after beating Bangladesh in the back of South Africa's shocking defeat to Netherlands. The team will face New Zealand in the first semi-final tomorrow.