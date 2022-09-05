Hyderabad: Like any high-voltage India-Pakistan clash, the second Super 4 match between the two rivals too went down to the wire. The pressure that the teams go through with the entire sports and political fraternity involved, any error on the ground invites wrath from all quarters.

On the field too, an error of judgment can turn the game on either side. In the 18th over when Pakistan needed 34 runs which still looked like a tall order considering the pressure of the game, Arshdeep Singh missed an important catch of Asif Ali. Asif tried sweeping the ball and a miscued shot threw the ball in the air. In what looked like an easy catch, Arshdeep couldn't hold on to it and the ball popped out of his hands. Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali were on the crease at that moment.

The tv cameras didn't fail to capture India's skipper Rohit Sharma's reaction who lost his cool for a moment as the missed catch came at a crucial juncture of the game. Arshdeep, eventually, did take Asif's wicket with a pin-point yorker in the last over of the match after he scored 16 runs from 8 balls.

But the social media wasn't in the mood to easily spare the bowler. As the criticism mounted, the entire cricket fraternity including captain Virat Kohli backed Arshdeep. "Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out. Anyone can make mistakes under pressure. It is natural to feel bad. The team environment is great right now, credit for this goes to management and captain. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," said Kohli in a post-match press conference on Sunday.

India will now take on Sri Lanka in a must win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup here Tuesday.