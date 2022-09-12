Hyderabad: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had a go at an Indian journalist when confronted with the question of Pakistan's loss against Sri Lanka that saw the former losing out on the trophy despite an edge in the match at several points.

The journalist asked what message he would like to send to the Pakistani citizens back in the country on the back of the loss, a visibly rattled Raja shot back asking if he is from India. He further continued saying that he must be happy that Pakistan lost the game and tried to take hold of journalist's phone.

Meanwhile, the journalist took to Twitter and expressed his anguish over the incident. He said, "Was my question wrong? Are Pakistani fans not unhappy? Being the board's chairman, this was wrong. You should not have snatched my phone. That's not right Mr. Chairman, taking my phone was not right."

A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday.