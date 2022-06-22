Hyderabad: The Indian team is gearing up for a historic win against England as they lead the series 2-1 with the rescheduled fifth Test to be played at Old Trafford starting on July 1. And former captain Virat Kohli was seen as giving "passionate team talk" during a practice session ahead of the Test match.

The Leicestershire County Cricket Club posted a tweet where Kohli is seen chatting up with the team during a practice session, which the club described as "passionate team talk". India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test next month but before that the visitors have started training upon arriving.

Kohli was the skipper of Team India when the five-match Test series against England was originally played in 2021. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for COVID-`19. The off-spinner came to Mumbai to travel with the Test team on June 16 but now he is in quarantine.

The 35-year-old will only join the Test squad after meeting all protocol requirements. The rest of the members of the Indian Test squad are already in Leicester and training has begun in Leicestershire County Ground where they will play a 4-day practice match from June 24.

India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19.