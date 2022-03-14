Bengaluru: Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen mimicking pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action on Day 1 of the second Test match against Sri Lanka here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli was seen impersonating leading fast bowler Bumrah's action that left other players in splits. Virat Kohli, who is mostly an aggressor on the field, has imitated senior spinner Harbhajan Singh's bowling action before.

On Sunday, India team's leading run-scorer in Tests also obliged to one of his fans, who breached security to enter the ground, by taking selfie with him.

Meanwhile, Kohli who is fighting a dry patch in an otherwise glorious career could only score 23 and 13 runs in first and second innings respectively.

At the time of writing this article, Sri Lanka were 182-6 while chasing an improbable 447-run target while India were needing four wickets to win the match and seal the series.

India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first game by an innings and 222 runs.