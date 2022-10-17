Brisbane: The practice match proved worthwhile for the viewers with Virat Kohli's athleticism and mindfulness on display. Kohli took a blinder in the dying minutes, while the run-out turned the game in India's favour as the visitors registered a narrow victory over the Aussies by six runs here in the first warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at The Gabba on Monday.

It did look like Australia will reach the target easily but Kohli, who is amongst the best Indian fielders, ran out Tim David in the penultimate over of them match. David while trying to steal a run after flicking had Kohli incoming and clean one-handed pick up and shattering the stump with a pin-pointed throw meant David had to go back to the pavillion.

It seemed Kohli was not done yet with the home team now needing just 11 runs for victory. Stationed at long-on, Kohli jumped and took a one-handed blinder that was going for the maximum off Pat Cummins. A low full toss bowled by Shami had Cummins take the full advantage of it as the bowling was sailing for six but Kohli did everything right to leap that catch with perfection.

Earlier, a brilliant knock from KL Rahul and a three-wicket haul masterclass by Mohammed Shami helped India inflict a 6 runs defeat on Australia and bundled out hosts for 180 in ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match while chasing 187 runs to win.