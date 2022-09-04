Dubai: India coach Rahul Dravid was all praises of the Pakistan's bowling attack and almost called them 'sexy' but refrained from enunciating the word as it might have sounded inappropriate ahead of the high-intensity clash in Asia Cup. Dravid then decided to move on but was inquired by a journalist during the presser about the word to which he responded: "It is a four-letter word that starts with ‘S’, but ok." A burst of good laughter followed.

"I wanted to use the word, but I can’t use that word, the word in my mind is coming out of my mouth, but I can’t use it. The point I’m trying to make is… it is a four-letter word that starts with ‘S’, but ok. We might not look glamorous, but we have got the guys who produce results," he said during his pre-match press conference.

"The whole purpose of trying to build the squad is that they can play in any conditions. The focus is on tomorrow’s match. I am very confident that we have a really good bowling attack as well. Everyone is very keen to try and achieve many things," he added. The arch-rivals, who only play each other in multi-nation tournaments due to political tensions, will clash in the Super Four stage in Dubai on Sunday.

It will be the second meeting for the two Asian giants in the competition after India edged out Pakistan in the group stage. "They are a good bowling side, but we also bowled well to restrict them to 147 (in the first match)," Dravid said on being asked whether Pakistan have a better bowling line-up. End of the day bowling analysis is the most important thing. You are judged by the results you produce. I respect their bowling but I am very confident that we have a good bowling attack that produces results."

Meanwhile, pace bowler Avesh Khan remains doubtful for the key clash. "Avesh has been under the weather but hopefully he should be okay for tomorrow or for the later part of the tournament," said Dravid. India's bowling, led by experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya as pace options followed by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, who replaced the injured Ravindra Jadeja.

Dravid believes high-pressure matches against Pakistan remain a good test for the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November. "We know Pakistan is a good team and it is a challenging match," said Dravid. "It will be a packed stadium and there is always an edge to these games and it's good to play such games where you are tested. It's good to play such tournaments before the World Cup." Pakistan suffered injury blows with three of their fast bowlers including ace quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, but Naseem Shah's express pace has kept the opposition batsmen wary.

Pace bowler Haris Rauf insists the 19-year-old Naseem, who has taken four wickets in two matches and clocks speeds of over 90 mph, has given him confidence despite Shaheen's absence. "The way Naseem bowled in the last two matches, that has given me the confidence," said Rauf. "Partnerships are important in bowling as well. I have been playing with Shaheen for a while. I used to be relaxed when Shaheen is around. But seeing Naseem, I am getting the situation I am comfortable to bowl in."