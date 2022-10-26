Hyderabad: Pakistan's fans may have been disappointed after India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday, but the spirit prevailed outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). As noisy as it was inside the 90-thousand-plus packed stadium, the excitement and joy continued outside it with the fans of both India and Pakistan grooving and dancing at Punjabi dance song Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho) by Sukhbir after the match.

The fans are seen waving the flags of their respective countries and joyfully dancing their hearts out and singing the song in unison. Actor Abhishek Bachchan retweeted the video.

In another video shared by business tycoon, Anand Mahindra posted a group of Indian fans dancing over hit song 'Lung Dance' that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express. The video was shot right ahead of the T20 clash between the two rivals.

On Sunday, India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in a nail-biter clash at the MCG in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli, with his scintillating display of shots, made sure to take the team over the line in the last-ball thriller.