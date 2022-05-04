Ranchi: Ex Assistant General Manager of BCCI KVP Rao, a former first-class cricketer from Bihar, has accused the cricketing body of operating unconstitutionally even as he shed light on the reason behind Virat Kohli relinquishing captaincy.

Watch

Read: Will Rohit, Rahul, Virat be India's top-3 going into T20 World Cup?

Rao, who received the termination letter in 2020, stated that raising questions against the unconstitutional methods of BCCI led to his termination.

Click on the video to know more...