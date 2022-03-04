Hyderabad: Cricket legend Shane Warne who died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday had posted his condolences for Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh just 12 hours back.

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate (sic)," he had posted on his twitter handle.

Warne, who died aged 52, was found unresponsive in his villa. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the official statement read.

One of the most fearsome opponents in the cricketing world as he spun the best of the batsmen, Warne dismissed 293 batters in 194 ODIs. He took 708 wickets, second only to Muttiah Muralitharan, in 145 Test matches he played. Warne, the batter, also played crucial innings amassing 3,154 runs in Test matches and 1,018 runs in the ODI.

Legendary spinner Shane Warne on Friday condoled the demise of former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh who passed away following a heart attack last week in Queensland.

READ: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne no more