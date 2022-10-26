Hyderabad: Log in to your Twitter account and you might come across pictures of Rishi Sunak and Virat Kohli deluging the social media handle, and for good reasons for sure. Sunak became the first Hindu Prime Minister of the United Kingdom while Virat Kohli's rollicking innings saw India through in what was one of the most thrilling contests the game has ever seen.

But scroll down further, and your curiosity may egg on if you happen to encounter the picture of a young Virat Kohli receiving an award from 'Rishi Sunak'. Make no mistake, the picture is of former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra, and not Sunak as many Twitterati would like to think of it. The picture has gone viral due to the uncanny resemblance between the two.

While it can be a source of entertainment for many, others who are not versed in cricket might get misguided. The post, shared by 'India wants to know' has garnered 37.7K Likes and 1,801 Retweets so far. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister with a promise to put the crisis-hit country's needs "above politics" and "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor, a day after he was elected the leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister. On the other hand, Virat Kohli is in Australia gearing up for the next World Cup match against the Netherlands in Sydney after his herculean effort against Pakistan which India won by 4 wickets.