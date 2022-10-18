Simonds Stadium, Geelong (Australia): The qualifiers round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has been repeatedly throwing nerve-racking contests as the team look to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates match of Group A that is underway at the moment had the viewers and fans jump on their seats as Karthik Meiyappan took a hat-trick against the Sri Lankans, endangering their place in the Super 12 stage.

Sri Lankans were once cruising at 117-2 until the third delivery of the 15th over when Meiyappan dented the Lankan batting line-up to put a halt to the free flowing runs. Overall, Meiyappan came up with mindboggling numbers against the Lankans dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa (5 runs from 8 balls), Charith Asalanka (0 off 1) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (0 off 1).

How it happened?

In the fourth delivery of the 15th over, Rajapaksa was caught by Basil Hameed off Meiyappan after he opted for a full and flighted deliver, which the batter tried to hit it through covers but was caught in the deep. The fifth delivery saw Aravind getting dismissed for a duck after a tossed-up ball, which was a googly was caught by the wicket-keeper. The last ball of the over was the best of the lot as the bowler clean bowled shanaka with a 78kph deliver. This was another googly from him and pierced through the gap between the bat and the pad.

Sri Lanka ended the innings at 152-8 in 20 overs.