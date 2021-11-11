Dubai: Australia on Thursday won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the 2nd semi-final match here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both Australia and Pakistan have opted for unchanged sides.

At the toss, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch said, "We will bowl. The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there'll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup, no changes."

On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "We'll have to put runs on the board and then defend it. It's an honour to lead this bunch of players, looking forward to playing some good cricket. UAE is our backyard, we know these conditions well. No changes for us as well."

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.