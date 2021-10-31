Dubai: New Zealand won the toss against India and opted to field here in Super 12 Group 2 contest at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Having endured a nightmare last Sunday against Pakistan, a match that they would like to forget in a hurry, India have a lot of course correction to do against the Kiwis. It won't be easy against a quality New Zealand, which will come hard at India having also lost to Pakistan in their opening game.

At the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand. It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. The guys have recovered well. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes. Two changes. One forced, Surya has back spasm, so Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvi.

On the other hand, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said, "We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Look forward to another challenge. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. Conway will keep."

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.