Sydney: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is on the crease but Pakistan's true foray -- bowling -- has paid dividends as they made early inroads with three wickets of Finn Allen (4 runs from 3 balls), Devon Conway (21 runs from 20 balls) and Glenn Phillips (6 runs off 8 deliveries).

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has made rapid progress after his injury, struck early as expected. He dismissed Allen for leg before, while Conway was ran out by Shadab Khan. Phillips was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 59-3 (10)

Fall of Wickets:

4-1 (Finn Allen, 0.3), 38-2 (Devon Conway, 6), 49-3 (Glenn Phillips, 7.6)

Yet to Bat

James Neesham , Mitchell Santner , Tim Southee , Ish Sodhi , Lockie Ferguson , Trent Boult