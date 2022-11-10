England win toss, opt to field against India

News: India went with Rishabh Pant in place of Dinesh Karthik while England, marred with injuries, will not feature David Malan and Mark Wood in their playing XI.

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament. Important to hold the nerve and take the game will the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know what strengths-weaknesses they have. Important to exploit that. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do. It (injury) was a scare but I'm fine now.

Jos Buttler: We're gonna bowl first. There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions at different, we will have to adapt. We have two changes - Malan and Wood are out with injuries - Salt and Jordan come in. Looks a good wicket. Hope it stays well the whole game.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

What do the experts have to say on the Adelaide pitch?

"Looks a good track and there could be some swing upfront. We're bang center today and Adelaide Oval is known for long-straight boundaries. And short square boundaries. Looks to be an absolute belter. There is a cover of grass that should help the surface to hold together and the best part is that it's a rock-hard surface. The average score here has been 157 but this looks a high-scoring track." said Pommie Mbangwa and Shane Watson.

Here's some food for thought:

If England beat India today, the tournament would very much resemble 1992. Pakistan beating New Zealand in the semifinals and locking horns at the MCG against England.

Contrarily, in case of an India win, it would be a repeat of 2007. India toppling Pakistan in the league game and then registering triumph over England in the semis to face arch-rival Pakistan in the finals.

Recent performances

India: W W L W W

England: W W L W

Head to Head: India have an upper hand having won 12 matches while England got over the line 10 times in T20 games. In the World Cups, however, India have won 2 games with England defeating the former only once. But the margin is too less to come to any judgment as to which team is better.

-- Welcome to the live blog of the second semi-final between India and England at Adelaide. The excitement is palpable as India will look to end the knockout jinx from their system and get to the final frontier to clinch the elusive World Cup title. While the boisterous Indian crowd in Adelaide would look to support the team, fans back in the country are in high spirits to see the Men In Blue clear their way to the finals. So, grab your snack because the match will potentially make it impossible for the lovers of the game to stay away from their TV sets.