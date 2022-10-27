Sydney (Australia): Everything looks bright and sunny when you are going in with a massive win in your back, particularly when the victory has been achieved against the fiercest of rivals -- Pakistan in the opening match of T20 World Cup in front of 90 thousand plus crowd. India did tick most of the boxes against their neighbors, but there are still loopholes one can find in the team.

As the Netherlands may not be a menace compared to the next game against South Africa and other top teams ahead in the tournament, India today will have the opportunity to fix various issues plaguing the team.

ETV Bharat takes a look at the problems that the team should look to mend:

KL Rahul and coach Rahul Dravid

Openers:

While KL Rahul has done well in his comeback from the injury, there is still a lot left to be desired as he is yet to play a match-winning knock against a big team. A sign of a breather could be his half-century against Australia but he is yet to prove himself in the big matches where he looks cautious, nervous which affects his footwork as well. There is just not enough movement of the legs which is vital on Australian surfaces. Contrarily, Rohit Sharma, who has changed his approach in the T20, going bonkers right at the onset, can be more consistent and provide the team the start that it needs.

Injury scare:

The team's prized possession Hardik Pandya, who struck 40 odd runs and dismissed three Pakistani batters at the cost of just 30 runs is among the most important players that need to be preserved and dealt with cautiousness. Earlier, he became the first Indian to cross 1000 runs and have 50 wickets in his kitty which goes on to prove his effectiveness as double dimensional player. He was seen limping in the tv footage in the last game that gave jump-scares to the fans in India. Although, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey quashed any possible of Pandya being rested, the team management must take care of the load that Pandya has where he bowls four over at an average of 140 km/ph and comes in at a crucial batting order where the team is under pressure. When the player is under pressure and tries to take his team to a win, he/she tends to sweat more than usual which can lead to cramps and hence an injury. India must preserve him.

The Rishabh Pant conundrum

On a few days, it almost seems like a crime not being able to play a batter of the caliber of Rishabh Pant. Like that of the game against Pakistan necessitated the inclusion of a left-handed batter against fast right-arm bowlers who deviated the ball in and out of right-handed batters. The team management decided to bring in Akshar ahead of other middle-order batters but he still is not a specialist batter, who can take the game away from the opposition in one breath. Pant has that penchant for being fearless and can take on opposition single-handedly at a very high strike-rate. Critics may argue that he has been iffy off late, particularly in T20Is, but with Pant you never know when the storm is coming. Coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma must have chat about the mindset and assign him a role as per the team's requirement which will provide him the clarity that he so desperately needs.

Spinners:

Yuzvendra Chahal

One of India's most successful and versatile white ball spinners at the moment, Yuzvendra Chahal has looked sharp in the nets, beating his own teammates quite a few times. On why odds are not in his favor recently because of his lack of consistency and his inability to bat lower down the order. While it may be a case in point that an experienced campaigner kept his calm against Pakistan where wisely left the ball for a wide and hit over long off for four, the leg-spinner has the innate capability to not just contain but dismiss the big fish in the opposition.