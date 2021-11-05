Dubai: India won the toss on Friday against Scotland and elected to field here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli's team needs to win both their matches handsomely and also hope that Afghanistan beat New Zealand by the barest of margins so they can catch up on NRR. Any loss would end India's qualification hopes, and if New Zealand win their remaining games then there is nothing India can do.

At the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday (smiles). The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it's just about keeping that intensity on for 20 overs. That's something we expect from people. Shardul makes way for Varun - third spinner."

On the other hand, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer said, "Looks a good deck. First of all great occasion for Scottish cricket."

Teams:

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah