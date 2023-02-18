St George's Park, Gqeberha: India won the toss on Saturday and chose to bowl first against England in their third T20 match at the World Cup here.

Here's what the captains had to say:

Harmanpreet Kaur: We are going to bowl because of the weather and the conditions. Chasing will be a better option today. We have one change - Shikha comes in for Devika. The bowling has been a concern for us as we have given loose balls in the last two games and have to do better in that department. It is an important game and we want to keep doing what we have done till now.

Heather Knight: No, no problem (on losing the toss). I was also going to bowl first with a bit of rain around. Pitch is a little bit tacky. We are unchanged. We could be little bit sharp in the field; give a bit more energy to the bowlers and the seamers set high standards. Every time we talk about going hard, it is about going hard for those conditions and keep the mindset of the conditions.

Teams:

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh