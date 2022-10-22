Hyderabad: As India look to win the coveted ICC T20 World Cup title with even skipper Rohit Sharma ruing not having won it in the last decade speaks volumes of how much the team is gearing up for the challenge. Now that the qualifiers rounds are done with, India will lock horns with the best of the best in their lead up to the semi-final spot.

Here is the full schedule of India matches

-- In what is considered as THE MATCH, India will lock horns with Pakistan in their first match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 23rd October (Sunday) at 1.30 PM. The Rohit Sharma-led team would look to avenge Pakistan their last defeat in the World Cup.

-- In the second match on 27th October (Thursday), India will face minnows Netherlands (12:30 PM) who made their way up the ladder quite remarkably and will take on the no.1 ranked team at the moment. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

-- The Men In Blue will face one of tournament's favourites South Africa, whom they beat in the home series recently, at Perth Stadium on 30th October (Sunday) at 4.30 PM.

-- It won't be an understatement if we call Bangladesh arch-rivals considering the intensity of the matches. India will face them on Wednesday, 2nd November (1.30 PM), at Adelaide Oval in their 4th T20I match.

-- India vs Zimbabwe will take place at 1.30 PM Sunday on 6th November at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) before the semis.

The semi-finals, 1st and 2nd, and the final will be played on 9th, 10th and 13th.