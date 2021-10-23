Abu Dhabi: Australia won the toss on Saturday against South Africa and opted to bowl here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup match.

Pitch Report: The pitch has grass on it which means fast bowlers will enjoy bowling on it with the new ball. Spinners will also come in handy later in the innings. Batsmen will need to find ways to score runs.

At the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said, "We would like to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, can't see things changing a lot during the course of the game. We have a lot of experience in the side, we haven't played as a group, but we're looking forward to this tournament. Tough selection choices, but Aston Agar, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglish and Mitch Swepson miss out."

On the other hand, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said, "It's been a privilege to lead the team in the tournament. Two spinners, KG, Notje, an all-rounder and an extra batsman in Klassen. We are coming off with some real momentum - we have confidence in our team and we'll look to do well."

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.