Abu Dhabi: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against the ousted West Indies in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

The Australian playing XI is unchanged while defending champions West Indies brought in Hayden Walsh Jr for Ravi Rampaul.

A victory by a huge margin should help Australia in their quest to clinch a semifinal spot.

Teams:

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh and Akeal Hosein.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

