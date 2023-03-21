Doha: Former Australia batter Shane Watson feels that Steve Smith shouldn't lead the national team again as the original skipper Pat Cummins is doing a great job. Cummins' mother recently passed away due to breast cancer and the key fast bowler missed the final two matches of the recently completed Border-Gavaskar Test series to remain in Australia alongside his grieving family.

His absence from national duty will continue throughout March, with Cummins to sit out the three ODI matches in India. Former skipper Steve Smith took the responsibility and led Australia to a heavy 10-wicket win over India in the second ODI after suffering defeat in the first match.

"No Steve shouldn't be leading the Aussie side again as Pat Cummins is doing good. He is doing a great job as a great leader. No question Steve Smith should lead the team, " Watson told ANI. Smith has captained Australia in 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018, including Australia's most recent Test tour of India in 2017, a controversy-marred campaign in which Smith dominated with the bat, scoring three centuries.

Steve Smith was sacked from captaincy in 2018 after he and other teammates were found guilty in a ball tempering scandal during their South Africa tour. Smith, who captained the Men in Yellow across all the formats, was sacked as a leader, and a two-year leadership ban was imposed on him. In the third match against India, Australia will continue to explore team balance with them. On a number of occasions last year, Australia had deep batting lineups with Cameron Green or Glenn Maxwell batting at number 8.

The third and final game of the ODI series between India and Australia will be held in Chennai on Wednesday, with the winner of that contest claiming the series 2-1 and bragging rights ahead of the World Cup later in the year.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey and Nathan Ellis. (ANI)