Hyderabad: After nearly three years of a century drought and later coming back in form, India's best batter Virat Kohli has asserted himself to what he once was -- a force to reckon with. His three centuries in the last four innings is an indication that the batter is back to his best.

Here are the records that Kohli broke en route to his hundred against Sri Lanka:

Post his ton, Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of maximum number of centuries against a single opponent. Kohli now has 10 tons against Sri Lanka while Tendulkar had nine ODI centuries against Australia. Kohli also has scored nine tons against the West Indies.

Kohli is the top Indian player in terms of centuries while playing in India. He has 21 now. In the last match, Kohli had equalled Sachin's record of 20 centuries in the country. Why records states Kohli as a better players is because the maverick batter had done so in 99 innings while it took Tendulkar 160 innings to reach the record of 20 hundreds.

In the 35th over of India's batting, Kohli smashed a leg-cutter bowled by Chamika Karunaratne between mid-off and covers for a four. With this, he was able to become the fifth-highest run scorer in ODIs. At the time of becoming the fifth-highest run-scorer, Virat had 12,652 runs in 268 ODIs at an average of 57.78, with 45 tons and 65 half-century. His best score in the format is 183.

He overtook Jayawardene, who has scored 12,650 runs in 448 matches, 418 innings at an average of 33.37. He has 19 centuries and 77 fifties in the format, with the best score of 144. The highest run-scorer in ODI history is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. He has scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He has 49 centuries and 96 fifties in this format, with the best of 200*.

Following Tendulkar are, Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches), Australian great Ricky Ponting (13,704), Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 in 445 matches) and Virat. In the 3rd ODI, Kohli strolled his way to his third hundred in four innings after Shubman Gill's sublime century as India amassed 390 for five against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Gill (116 off 97) laid the platform for a massive total with a 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) did the needful with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.