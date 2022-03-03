Mohali: As Virat Kohli gears up to play his 100th Test for India, we take a look at the statistical journey of the elegant right-handed batter.

Tests so far: 99

Innings: 168

NO (Not out): 10

Runs: 7,962

Highest Score: 254 not out against South Africa at Pune - October 10-13, 2019

Average: 50.39

Strike Rate: 55.67

Hundreds: 27

Fifties: 28

Boundaries: 896

Sixes: 24

Catches: 100

Test Debut: Versus West Indies at Kingston - June 20-23, 2011

Kohli's scores in debut test: 4 and 15

Last test played: Versus South Africa at Cape Town - January 11-14, 2022

At home:

Matches 44 - 3766 runs, highest score 254 not out

At Away:

Matches - 54, runs 4139, highest score - 200

Neutral:

1 match, 57 runs, 44 highest score

Kohli has scored most number of hundreds against Australia in Tests - 7

Kohli has scored most test runs against England - 1960

Kohli led the Indian team in 68 Tests and won 40 matches.

Kohli's record of 20 Test centuries as a captain is second-most for any player. Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith with 25 centuries is ahead of Kohli.

Kohli-led Indian team has won 24 matches at home.

Kohli is the only second cricketer after legendary Australian Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on test captaincy debut.

Kohli's first test as captain - against Australia at Adelaide in December 2014

County wise stats:

Versus Australia (2011-2020) - 20 matches, 36 innings, 1 not out, 1682 runs, 169 - highest score, average - 48.05, strike-rate- 52.49, hundreds - 7, fifties - 5

Versus Bangladesh (2015-2019) - 4 matches - 5 innings, 392 runs, 204 highest score, average - 78.40, strike-rate - 77.77, hundreds - 2

Versus England (2011-2021) -27 matches, 48 innings, 3 not out, 1960 runs, 235 highest score, average 43.55, strike rate 52.05, hundreds - 5, fifties - 9

Versus New Zealand - (2012-2021) - 11 matches, 21 innings, 2 not out, 866 runs, highest score 211, average - 45.57,, strike-rate 53.92, hundreds - 3, fifties - 3

Versus - South Africa (2013-2022) 14 matches, 24 innings, 2 not out, 1236 runs, 254 not out, highest score, average 56.18, strike-rate 55.10, hundreds - 3, fifties 4

Versus Sri Lanka (2015-2017) - 9 matches, 15 innings, 2 not out, 1004 runs, highest score 243, average 77.23, strike-rate 69.28, hundreds 5, fifties 2

Versus West Indies (2011-2019) - 14 matches, 19 innings, 822 runs, highest score 200 runs, average 43.26, strike-rate 53.76, hundreds 2, fifties 5

Position-wise runs:

3rd position - 97 runs

4th position - 6430 runs

5th position - 1020 runs

6th position - 404 runs

7th position - 11 runs.

Special knock: Versus Australia 115 and 141 at Adelaide - December 9-13, 2014.

Last test century: Against Bangladesh - 2019 at Eden Gardens (Pink Ball test).

